Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,701 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 490.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 832,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,436,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 942,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.