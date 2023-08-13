Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,553 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,593,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 320,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 1,637,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,007. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

