Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor makes up about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $552.22. 239,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,660. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $568.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $529.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

