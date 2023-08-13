Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.86% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Axle & Manufacturing

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 1,299,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,971. The company has a market cap of $881.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

