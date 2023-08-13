Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Silgan worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,104 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLGN remained flat at $45.08 during trading on Friday. 480,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

