Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.13. 201,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,228. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.70. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.