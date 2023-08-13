SmartFi (SMTF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.09

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $30.09 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

