Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 86.4% in July

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of CREG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.18. 23,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,827. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.90.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
