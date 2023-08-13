Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07), reports. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.05 million.
Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 2.4 %
Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$25.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$877.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.66 and a 1-year high of C$29.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77.
Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
