Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 757 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock worth $767,059 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

