Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 3,381 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $51.93 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

