Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.76. 1,576,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

