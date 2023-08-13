Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

