Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $390,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 32,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.31.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

