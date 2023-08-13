Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

