Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 282.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Further Reading
