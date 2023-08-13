Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 282.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $508.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.