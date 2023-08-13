Sittner & Nelson LLC Decreases Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 254.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 182.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,332,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,381 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 491,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 293,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $28.24 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,010.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

