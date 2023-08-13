Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 129 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

