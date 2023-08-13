Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 66.9% in July

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SGAPY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. 57,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

