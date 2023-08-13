Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,958 shares of company stock worth $1,793,642. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

