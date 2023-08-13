Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

