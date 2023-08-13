Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SGML opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 25,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

