Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Increases By 193.5%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBH remained flat at $8.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,091. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

