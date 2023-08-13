Short Interest in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Grows By 14.1%

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Verde Clean Fuels stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGASW. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

