Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Rises By 18.1%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 259,468,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,038,000 after buying an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 71.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,182,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. 1,075,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.