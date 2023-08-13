Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Decreases By 43.8%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $881.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.89. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 111.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.