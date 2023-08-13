Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 66.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance
TKGBY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.13.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
