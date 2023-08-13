Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 66.3%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

TKGBY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.