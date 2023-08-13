Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Expands By 54.4%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Tsusho stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69. Toyota Tsusho has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Tsusho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

About Toyota Tsusho

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

Featured Articles

