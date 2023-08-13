Short Interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Declines By 19.7%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $677.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

