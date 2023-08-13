Short Interest in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Declines By 21.6%

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 65,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,458. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,326,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,469,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

