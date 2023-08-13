Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Declines By 27.3%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Stelco Trading Down 0.5 %

STZHF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. 9,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Stelco has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stelco in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

