Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 88.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

