Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 88.2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 82,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Silver One Resources has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Silver One Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver One Resources
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.