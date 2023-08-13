Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 52.9%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.34) to GBX 2,850 ($36.42) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($36.10) to GBX 2,800 ($35.78) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,932.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Severn Trent
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.7396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 191.61%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.