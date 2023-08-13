Short Interest in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Declines By 21.1%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Stock Performance

Shares of Science 37 stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,509,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 217.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

