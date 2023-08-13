Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 20.4%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBM Offshore stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Get SBM Offshore alerts:

SBM Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for SBM Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBM Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.