Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 20.4%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
SBM Offshore stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
