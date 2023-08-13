Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW) Drops By 42.0%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIVW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,526. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 28.8% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 665,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

