Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Declines By 21.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 17,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

