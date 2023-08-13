Short Interest in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR) Decreases By 53.8%

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II by 283.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 889,973 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR remained flat at $10.76 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

