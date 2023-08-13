Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Decreases By 20.1%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $679,730,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $995.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -187.50%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

