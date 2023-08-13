Short Interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declines By 26.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the July 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,151. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

