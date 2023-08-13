Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Rises By 115.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 115.3% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

SEED traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 74,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,193. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

