Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Declines By 27.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NVOS stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 3,636,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,949. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.
About Novo Integrated Sciences
Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.
