Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Declines By 27.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NVOS stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 3,636,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,949. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences by 78.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

