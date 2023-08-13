Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Expands By 130.0%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 1.7 %

Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 8,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

