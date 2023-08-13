Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declines By 40.4%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.
Get Our Latest Report on L’Oréal
L’Oréal Stock Down 1.2 %
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.