Short Interest in L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declines By 40.4%

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

L’Oréal Stock Down 1.2 %

About L’Oréal

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $90.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,590. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

