Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Drops By 38.4%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

LZRFY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0576 dividend. This is a boost from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

