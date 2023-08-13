Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 21.8%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.4 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

