Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Decreases By 21.8%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.4 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of LRCDF stock remained flat at $30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.58.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.