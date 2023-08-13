Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rises By 44.4%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JSAIY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.80) to GBX 209 ($2.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.20.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Increases Dividend

Shares of JSAIY stock remained flat at $13.55 during trading hours on Friday. 5,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

