Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Expands By 89.4%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 1.7 %

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.43. 8,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,849. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.0135 per share. This represents a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

