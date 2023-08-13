Short Interest in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Rises By 180.0%

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDNR. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDNR remained flat at $10.65 on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

