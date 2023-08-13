Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Drops By 22.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 214,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,961. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
