Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Drops By 22.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 214,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,961. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

